Helping Me Through My Treatment Journey

Hi Family & Friends,

I was recently diagnosed with stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma. When this started, I kept thinking there has to be another way. God can heal in many ways. Although I'm thankful for conventional treatments, and with much prayer, I've decided I'd like to try another route. I’m taking a step a faith and trying the natural path, I've found a few places that will give me non-toxic treatments, all the places are similar in prices and I believe it will be worth it. I’m still praying about which place to go and I will update you along the way.





I wouldn't ever have wanted to ask for this kind of help, it’s quite humbling to be honest but this is where I currently find myself. I need support to make this treatment possible. I know where God guides He will also provide. This might be one of the ways He uses.





Thank you in advance for standing with me. If you're able to help financially, it would mean so much, anything will help. And if you can't, please know that prayer is the best thing you can do for me. I'm grateful for you always.





In Christ’s Love,

Mary