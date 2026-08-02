Supporting My Nursing Degree and Living Expenses

I've been a five-star caregiver for over six years, caring for elderly and sick patients with dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, mental health conditions, cancer, and more. I bring love, compassion, and care to every person I work with.





For the past couple of years, I've been trying to go back to school to further my studies, but I haven't been able to afford it. I'm working toward a degree in nursing and plan to start at community college. My current pay is less than what I need each month, and my rental loan takes up almost half of my paycheck.





I'm working very hard toward financial stability. I've always been a giver, I do what I can with my own money to help others. Now I'm reaching out because I need support with school fees and my basic living expenses.

I am a Pentecostal Christian.

Your help would mean so much as I work to build a stronger future and continue serving others in nursing.



