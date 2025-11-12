Supporting My Family Through Financial Hardship

I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for support for my family during a very difficult season. We are facing financial challenges that have made it increasingly hard to meet essential needs, education, and medical expenses.





Education is important to us because we want our children and loved ones to have the opportunity to build a better future. At the same time, medical expenses have placed an additional burden on our family, and I am doing everything I can to keep up.





Right now, I cannot manage these responsibilities alone. Your support will help us cover these urgent needs and give my family some much-needed relief. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a real difference in our lives. Thank you for standing with us during this challenging time.