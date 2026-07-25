Supporting My Cybersecurity Education Journey

I'm working toward a career in cybersecurity while managing school and a part-time job that doesn't quite cover everything. Right now, I'm juggling ADHD and insurance costs on top of my coursework, which takes up most of my time and energy.





I'm also creating YouTube content as part of my learning journey, and those location visits for filming add up quickly. The funds I'm raising will help cover the basics, credit card payments, food, and the costs of on location filming for content creation, so I can keep my focus on my studies and this path I'm committed to.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with me.