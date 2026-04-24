Supporting Missionaries and Their Families

I run an independent organisation that tells missionaries' stories and gives them a voice so the world can hear about missions and support missionaries in any capacity they could.





Right now, I'm raising funds to support missionaries and their families on the mission field. The funds will help cover shelter for missionaries, food, school fees for the children, and monthly support for those serving.





Your support makes a real difference in the lives of these dedicated individuals and their families. Thank you for standing with missionaries around the world.