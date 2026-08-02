Supporting Me After Laryngectomy Surgery

I was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer when I went to the hospital for a sore throat that wouldn't go away. Tests revealed a large mass on my voice box, and a biopsy confirmed what no one ever wants to hear: cancer.





I had a total laryngectomy, which left me unable to speak again. This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with. The medical bills and health issues have totally devastated me and my family.





I'm raising money to help cover the medical costs and support my family through this. Any help would be greatly appreciated, and your kindness will never be forgotten.