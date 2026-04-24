Honoring Kerby: Supporting his Daughter and Mother

In Loving Memory of Kerby 🩵





We are heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Kerby. He was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind his daughter, Nataya, his Mother, Solange, family, friends, and so many people whose lives he touched.

Kerby was the kind of person you never forget — full of energy, a contagious laugh, always willing to help, and deeply committed to those he loved. He dedicated his life to providing for, protecting, and caring for his daughter and his mother.





Now, we are coming together to support the two people he loved most.





In lieu of flowers, we are asking those who wish to honor Kerby’s memory to help us provide something that will last beyond the funeral. Our goal is to raise funds to assist with his funeral expenses and, most importantly, provide continued support for his daughter, Nataya, and his mother.

These funds will help with Nataya’s future and educational needs, as well as the care of Kerby’s mother, who requires 24-hour care as she navigates this tremendous loss.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Nataya, his mother, and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping us honor Kerby’s life by supporting the people he loved most.





Forever loved. Forever remembered. Forever missed. 🩵