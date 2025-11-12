Supporting Jonathan's Wife Through Cancer

Hello family and friends,





Jonathan and his family have been through a tough journey. His wife has been bravely fighting breast cancer since last year. She had a lumpectomy, but more cancer remained, so she went through additional treatments including radiation. Despite these efforts, her battle continues.





She needs immunotherapy until early 2027 and was prescribed a cancer pill that brought difficult side effects. She is now also dealing with Polymyalgia Rheumatica, which makes everyday activities really hard for her. She is in rehab, trying her best to get better, but she needs a lot of support to get through this challenging time.





They really want her to come back home, but she is using a wheelchair and needs help to move around. The funds will help cover medical and personal expenses as she continues her treatment and recovery.





We would be so grateful for any support you can provide during this time. Thank you for standing with Jonathan and his family.