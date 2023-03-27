Supporting Full-Time Ministry in Saint Cloud

My name is Dreyton Nichols, and I'm an evangelist for the Saint Cloud church of Christ here in Minnesota. Over the last four years, I've been serving this congregation while working a secular job on the side to make ends meet.





The other night, two guests arrived late to class. Instead of turning them away, I invited them to dinner. We spent a great evening together, and shortly after, they put Christ on in baptism in the Mississippi River. Moments like this make the ministry worth it.





The church here hasn't been able to support a full-time work, and the cost of living is extremely high. We've accrued debt over these four years while continuing to serve. I know the Lord will provide, and I'm reaching out to ask for your support as we work to sustain this ministry. Thank you for standing with us.