Supporting Families Fighting Kidney Disease

On 26 April 2018, I lost my mother to kidney disease.





Losing her remains one of the deepest pains I have ever experienced. But from that painful experience came a decision I have carried with me ever since: I will do whatever I can to support people living with kidney disease and families struggling with the financial burden that comes with it.





Kidney disease is not just a medical condition. For many families, it is a daily battle against hospital bills, dialysis costs, medications, transportation, and the constant fear of losing someone they love simply because they cannot afford the next treatment.





I have seen what this disease can do to a family. I have felt the helplessness. I have experienced the pain of watching someone you love fight for their life.





This birthday, I am asking you to celebrate me differently. Instead of gifts, please support families affected by kidney disease. Your donation will help ease the financial burden that keeps people from the treatment they need.





Thank you for standing with me and with those still fighting.