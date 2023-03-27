Supporting Binha Through Glioblastoma Treatment

Our family never imagined we would be writing words like these.





Recently, our sister-in-law, Fabiane (Binha), was diagnosed with a rare type of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. This diagnosis has profoundly impacted her, her immediate family, and everyone who loves her. In a very short time, life has shifted into a new and uncertain reality.





She is a wife, a mom, a daughter, a sister, and someone who has always been willing to help, care for, and show up for others. Seeing someone so giving now facing such a difficult diagnosis is heartbreaking for all of us.





She is deeply loved by her family, who are standing beside her with strength and devotion. While not all of us can be physically present right now, this fundraiser is how our family can come together, to support her, to support those caring for her, and to ensure she has access to the care and resources she needs.





This journey requires immediate and specialized medical care. Your support would mean so much to Binha and her family during this time.