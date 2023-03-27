GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Supporting a Family Facing Financial Hardship

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byKelvin Christopher

Supporting a Family Facing Financial Hardship

A family in my neighborhood is currently going through a difficult period of financial hardship, and their situation has deeply touched me.


Like many families, they have responsibilities and everyday needs to take care of, but their current financial circumstances have made it increasingly difficult to manage everything. When a family is facing financial pressure, even ordinary expenses can become overwhelming. Bills, food, transportation, education, household necessities, and other important needs can quickly become difficult to manage.


What concerns me most is knowing that they are facing these challenges while trying their best to keep their family moving forward. Financial struggles can affect much more than a person's bank account. They can create stress, uncertainty, and worry about what tomorrow may bring.


I believe that no family should feel that they have to face a difficult period completely alone when there are compassionate people who may be willing to help.


That is why I am reaching out to ask for support.


I am hoping to raise funds that can provide this family with some financial relief and help them manage essential expenses while they work toward greater stability. The support can help ease some of the immediate pressure they are experiencing and give them an opportunity to focus on getting back on their feet.


I understand that everyone has their own financial responsibilities, and I am not asking anyone to give more than they can comfortably afford. Even a small contribution can make a difference when people come together for a common purpose.


If you are able to contribute, your generosity would mean a great deal. If you cannot donate, sharing this appeal with others can also help us reach someone who may be in a position to support the family.


This is not simply about raising money. It is about showing compassion when someone is going through a difficult chapter in their life. It is about reminding this family that their struggles are seen and that there are people willing to stand beside them.


I sincerely hope that, with the help of kind supporters, we can reduce some of the financial pressure this family is experiencing and give them renewed hope for better days ahead.


Thank you for taking the time to read their story and consider supporting this cause. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, can become part of something meaningful.

Thank you

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve