Supporting Jenna: A Brave 14-Year-Old Facing Multiple Health Battles

Hello everyone,

This fundraiser is for a dear friend, Attaya, and her 14-year old daughter Jenna. Jenna is battling kidney failure and cancer, creating both emotional & financial stress for their family.

Jenna, is confronting multiple serious health conditions:

Stage 3 Kidney Failure

Fanconi Anemia – a rare genetic disorder affecting bone marrow

Ewing Sarcoma – an aggressive bone cancer primarily affecting children and young adults

Jenna is an incredibly caring and loving person. She possesses a brilliant mind and is an exceptionally talented artist, often expressing her emotions and experiences through her artwork. Her creativity and resilience continue to inspire everyone around her.

Her diagnoses have profoundly impacted the family, both emotionally and financially. The costs of medical treatments, daily care, and essential living expenses are overwhelming. Your donation will help to cover

- Medical bills and treatments

- Transportation to and from medical appointments

- Any additional care Jenna requires

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings them closer to ensuring Jenna receives the care she needs. If you’re unable to donate, sharing their story with others can also make a significant difference.

Attaya is extremely grateful for your support - it means the world to her and her family.