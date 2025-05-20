Campaign Image

Support for Nathaniel

Help Nathaniel and his Family Rebuild After a Devastating Fire

Nathaniel, one of our own here at Fast Fleet, recently lost his home in a devastating fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt — but the damage was total, and almost nothing could be saved.

We’re coming together to help Nathaniel and his family get back on their feet during this incredibly difficult time. Any amount you can give will go directly toward helping them recover and rebuild.

Nathaniel means a lot to us, and we know he’s not the type to ask for help — so we’re doing it for him. Thank you for supporting them in any way you can.

Recent Donations
Sam Fast Fleet Fam
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry about your place. Hope it helps.

Amber Signore
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Midwest Removal
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family during this difficult time.

Mark Davis
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss. If there's ANYTHING I can do to help you or your family, please let me know. I'm sure you got a lot on your plate, so don't hesitate to ask me for help.

Amie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Candy Mullins
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

FF WORK FAMILY MEMBER
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending condolences to your family. May God bless your family and watch over you through the hard days ahead! Prayers up Nathan.

BARBARA CARMIGIANO
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

SO SORRY....

Mike M
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

