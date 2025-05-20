Support for Nathaniel

Help Nathaniel and his Family Rebuild After a Devastating Fire

Nathaniel, one of our own here at Fast Fleet, recently lost his home in a devastating fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt — but the damage was total, and almost nothing could be saved.

We’re coming together to help Nathaniel and his family get back on their feet during this incredibly difficult time. Any amount you can give will go directly toward helping them recover and rebuild.

Nathaniel means a lot to us, and we know he’s not the type to ask for help — so we’re doing it for him. Thank you for supporting them in any way you can.