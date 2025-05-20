Support for Nathaniel

Raised:
USD $875
Campaign funds will be received by Nathaniel Chastain
Help Nathaniel and his Family Rebuild After a Devastating Fire
Nathaniel, one of our own here at Fast Fleet, recently lost his home in a devastating fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt — but the damage was total, and almost nothing could be saved.
We’re coming together to help Nathaniel and his family get back on their feet during this incredibly difficult time. Any amount you can give will go directly toward helping them recover and rebuild.
Nathaniel means a lot to us, and we know he’s not the type to ask for help — so we’re doing it for him. Thank you for supporting them in any way you can.
I’m so sorry about your place. Hope it helps.
Praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Sorry for your loss. If there's ANYTHING I can do to help you or your family, please let me know. I'm sure you got a lot on your plate, so don't hesitate to ask me for help.
Sending condolences to your family. May God bless your family and watch over you through the hard days ahead! Prayers up Nathan.
SO SORRY....
