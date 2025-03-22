As many of you know our dear friend Kathy has been fighting an incredibly hard battle with cancer since her diagnosis in May. Through this journey she has remained a bright and shining light to those around her.

As Kathy continues to undergo various treatments, the financial burden of medical bills and everyday expenses continues to grow. We are asking for your help to ease this financial stress that inevitably comes with battling cancer, allowing Kathy to focus on her health and her family.

She knows there’s a long journey ahead of her and is exploring options that will help support her in her fight. Your giving will allow Kathy to do complimentary holistic therapies which insurance does not cover.

Thank you for your generosity and for the continued prayer and support for Kathy and her family as she continues to fight hard.