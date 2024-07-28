Campaign Image

Supporting Daniel and Cindy Russell

Raised:

 USD $700

Campaign created by Chad Jimerson

Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Jimerson

Supporting Daniel and Cindy Russell

My father-in-law, Daniel Russell, has been navigating through prostate cancer the last year. It took a frustratingly long time to figure out what was going on until his diagnosis.  My mother-in-law has been dealing with Alzheimer's at the same time.  It has been a journey of one day at a time the last year to year and a half. God has provided with excellent care at Vanderbilt, the Obion County Walk for Life, treatment grants from Vanderbilt, and donations the last year that have helped aid in supporting them and the family.  We truly appreciate it.  A new Pluvicto infusion series of treatments is the next path forward in the coming weeks and months at Vanderbilt that brings new sets of challenges.  The family needs your prayers and any monetary help is appreciated.  The Arbors at Etheridge house has been a blessing for the family for their Daylight program for Cindy once a week.   It's a good possibility that this service will be needed more during these upcoming treatment weeks.  The Lord, through your generosity, has provided that service to the family, and we are trusting again that what is needed will be provided. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Kathy Essary
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Kyle Williams
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Continuing to pray for your dad, your mom, and all of your family. We are here for you!

Amanda Batts
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Michael Dennison
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Love & Appreciate this family. Praying for you all. God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Penny Hrusovsky
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Praying for healing and continued loving support by family and friends.

Katie Ramsey
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Cindy was my special education aide when I began teaching. She always made me smile. I’ve never seen her down or sad. She is always smiling and positive.

Updates

Update #1

August 18th, 2024

This past Wednesday, we traveled to Vanderbilt for Dad's first three follow-up appointments. 

Praises:   

  • The urologist was able to remove the catheter that he has had for the last 4 months.
  • The surgeon is allowing him to begin putting weight on his right leg as tolerated. He has been walking some with a walker.
  • At his ortho spine appointment, the doctor did not see any fractures or anything that would require surgery. (The doctor did see the cancer dispersed throughout the spine.)
  • Medicine has continued to manage his pain adequately. 
  • He has been progressing with his physical therapy at AHC. He calls the gym there the "torture room." :) 

Upcoming this week:

  • On Tuesday, Dad is leaving AHC and returning home. 
  • On Wednesday, Dad has two more appointments at Vanderbilt. He will meet with a medical oncologist and a radiation oncologist.  

I appreciate everyone's love and support. Please continue to pray for all things. 

-AJ

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo