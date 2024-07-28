Supporting Daniel and Cindy Russell

My father-in-law, Daniel Russell, has been navigating through prostate cancer the last year. It took a frustratingly long time to figure out what was going on until his diagnosis. My mother-in-law has been dealing with Alzheimer's at the same time. It has been a journey of one day at a time the last year to year and a half. God has provided with excellent care at Vanderbilt, the Obion County Walk for Life, treatment grants from Vanderbilt, and donations the last year that have helped aid in supporting them and the family. We truly appreciate it. A new Pluvicto infusion series of treatments is the next path forward in the coming weeks and months at Vanderbilt that brings new sets of challenges. The family needs your prayers and any monetary help is appreciated. The Arbors at Etheridge house has been a blessing for the family for their Daylight program for Cindy once a week. It's a good possibility that this service will be needed more during these upcoming treatment weeks. The Lord, through your generosity, has provided that service to the family, and we are trusting again that what is needed will be provided.