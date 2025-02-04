Support Anna Through Tragic Loss and Expenses

With a heavy heart, we share the heartbreaking loss of Anna Marie Erestain’s 9-year-old daughter, Yanna. Anna has been a part of our A Space Between family for four years, working with quiet dedication and kindness. Now, she is facing a pain no parent should ever have to bear.

Yanna was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital in early January, initially diagnosed with dengue and pneumonia. But as the days passed, her condition worsened. Test after test, treatment after treatment—Anna held onto hope with everything she had. Yet despite two weeks in intensive care, multiple surgeries, and blood transfusions, Yanna’s little body couldn’t fight any longer. She passed away, leaving behind a mother whose world has been shattered.

As if losing her child wasn’t enough, Anna now faces overwhelming medical and funeral expenses. The hospital refused to release Yanna’s original death certificate until the bills were fully paid—a painful barrier standing in the way of laying her to rest. Anna has done everything she can to gather funds, but it’s not enough.

That’s why we’re here—to stand with her in love, in grief, and in support.

This fundraiser is to help settle these costs so that Anna can grieve without the crushing weight of financial distress. Every dollar will go directly to her—I’m just here to help with the heavy lifting. Our goal is to raise 50,000 SGD, enough to ease her burden and let her focus on what truly matters: honouring Yanna’s memory.

If you can give, please do. If you can’t, please share. And most of all, please hold Anna in your thoughts, in your prayers, in your heart. She is not alone—we are with her.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your love.