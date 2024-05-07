Support for J6 Political Prisoner Mile's Family

In the middle of the night in April of 2021 our world was flipped upside down as the sounds of dozens of vehicles, drones and helicopters surrounded our small farm property in Florida. FBI agents used megaphones to call out our names and order us to come outside. My husband, Miles is a retired, heavily awarded, purple heart veteran and I have never been in any sort of trouble with the law. Miles went outside as directed and I threw on a robe to follow- the FBI had a two swat vehicles in front of our house ready to ram down the door. Drones and sniper teams surrounded our house. While Miles was being questioned, I needed to get a leash for our dog. An FBI agent followed me to our truck with his gun pointed at my head. I wasn't even wearing shoes.

30+ agents swarmed into our little house, tearing it apart, accusing us of hiding people and weapons...they were only there to collect the clothing and phone to be used for evidence that Miles was at the capitol on January 6th. They held me outside and questioned me while Miles was taken away to be booked into jail. Many hours later, our driveway was yet again bare as the swat teams, sniper teams and agents drove away. I was left alone, with no information, scared and honestly traumatized. All it would have taken was a phone call and my husband would have gone in for questioning. The brute force of his arrest was absolutely unnecessary.

For over a year, Miles was held on house arrest while he awaited trial. Time that is not counted towards his current sentence. His bank accounts were shut down and work opportunities diminished before a guilty plea was ever entered. This man fought for our country- and still would be if he wasn't shot over seas protecting another soldier in Iraq and medically discharged after serving 6 years. He is a patriot. He is now in prison for participating in January 6th. He was forced to leave behind his beloved dog and myself, his young wife. Families have been torn apart by this event and many of us don't have the means to support ourselves without the husbands and fathers that are now political prisoners, some for much longer than 2 years.

I am asking for help to raise funds for Miles and other J6 prisoners commissary, as well as help out with the bills I must cover by myself, as I relied on my husband for a lot. We have a small ranch that must be taken care of and just yesterday I had to get surgery for a torn ACL, leaving me unable to work or even move around properly. I am unable to support our family and animals and property alone. We thank you for your time and consideration in helping us stay afloat during this excruciatingly tough time.





-Miles and Alana