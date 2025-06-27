Support for Lynn

Hello friends and family. I am Josh Love, Lynn Love & Bill Love's son (for those who don't know =P). I am launching this fundraiser alongside my brother Cody Love to cover costs associated with Lynn's Cancer Treatment.

For those who don't know, Lynn was diagnosed with Cancer a few months ago. For the last two months they have been travelling from Tugaske to Saskatoon for appointments and treatment every two weeks. This has become a financial burden due to the distance (360+ Km round trip) and other associated costs. This financial burden is set to double now as they now have to travel to Saskatoon every week for treatment for at least the next 12 weeks. Being that they are both retired and living on pensions, this is a bigger deal than it would be for someone that is not in their position. As some of you may know our family has been through multiple struggles over the last few years including my father having to retire due to his medical issues.

Our main goal with this fundraiser is to provide them with some peace of mind, some comfort and also to show them just how much their family and friends are with them during these difficult times.

We love them both so much and wish for them to have as high a quality of life as possible while they conquer this twist in the road. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and for the consideration of this fundraiser.

Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or if you would like to donate or show support directly instead of through the campaign.

Much Love. God Bless.







