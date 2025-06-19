Supporting Israel on the front lines

I am Dr. Grant Barker and I am asking you to support my third trip to Israel as a volunteer chiropractor treating the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

I attended Palmer Chiropractic College in Port Orange, Florida. I was a member of class 172 and graduated MagnaCumLaude in 2016. I became a chiropractor out of a long-held desire to have a positive impact on the world by helping others. Following the atrocities of October 7th and the subsequent conflict targeting the people of Israel, I knew that I had an opportunity to do just that.

I am leaving for Israel in the near future to once again provide chiropractic care on the front lines to the soldiers of the IDF. I have been volunteering in Israel for 5 out of the last 11 months. During this time I have traversed the entirety of the country from the border of Gaza to the borders of Syria and Lebanon as well as into Judea and Samaria (aka "west bank"). I was able to provide free chiropractic adjustments to over 2,100 IDF soldiers directly at their bases, wherever they were. In addition to this I have also treated hundreds of volunteers from both Israel and abroad as well as donating 2 bullet / shrapnel resistant vests, 2 sets of ballistic panels and one ballistic helmet to other volunteers who are constantly putting themselves in harm's way.

Now is the critical time for America to stand side by side with Israel. Israel is not simply defending itself, Israel is fighting on the front lines against those who seek the destruction of America as well. Now is the time for each of us to support Israel in whatever way that each of us can. I am both fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to once again provide direct support to the soldiers of the IDF. I just need your help to make this third trip happen as quickly as possible. There are multiple pictures and recommendations on my Facebook page.

Funds raised will be used almost entirely for travel alone. Due to the ongoing conflict many airlines are no longer flying into Israel. This has led to a notable increase in the cost of airfare into Israel, with El Al being the only truly reliable airline. Upon my arrival I will once again be traveling continuously across the entirety of the country. With the duration of this trip set for a minimum of two months, travel expenses inside the country will likely exceed the cost of airfare.

With my sincerest gratitude,

Dr. Grant Barker, Chiropractor

"The Lord is my light and my salvation, of whom should I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom should I be afraid?

When the wicked, even mine enemies, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.

Though a vast host should encamp against me, my heart will not know fear; though war should rise up against me, in this will I be confident."

Psalm 27 : 1-3



