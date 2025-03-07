Support the advancement of the Gospel in Ecuador!

I am raising support for my moving to Quito, Ecuador!

I will be serving alongside Casa Mis Sueños to impact and uplift those affected by human trafficking. My heart is to see the lost restored and the broken made whole. Though Quito is a beautiful city, it is riddled with pain and corruption. Many who are born or forced into the evil of sexual exploitation and crime have a pull to stay in this mess. Just like all of us—we too were like sheep, gone astray. BUT Jesus. I have the opportunity to partner with Jesus and CMS to see heaven meet earth and bring hope that outlast all else. My prayer is to see these victims of evil come to know Jesus, freedom, and life abundantly.



If you would prayerfully consider supporting me as I move to Ecuador, for a minimum of ~3 months, it would mean the absolute world. It doesn’t have to be financial. Prayers and words of encouragement are just as impactful and necessary. Please pray for the people of Ecuador that their hearts be softened and their ears opened. God is doing a new and beautiful thing, and I am truly honored to be a part.