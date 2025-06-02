Danielle's Medical Recovery Fund

Campaign Image

Danielle, a devoted single mother of five, was involved in a terrible car accident last Friday May 30th. She is currently recovering in the hospital and undergoing medical treatment for her moderate to severe head injuries, including nasal reconstruction surgery. As a result of her accident, Danielle will face significant medical expenses and will need financial support to cover these costs and provide for her children.

Danielle is a selfless and caring individual who always puts others before herself. Despite her challenges, she works two jobs to provide for her family. We are coming together as a community, friends, and family to help Danielle heal and get back on her feet. Our goal is to raise $15,000 to cover some of her medical expenses and aid in providing a new vehicle for her family.

As a community, we want to support Danielle during this difficult time. 

Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in her recovery and the well-being of her children. Please join us in supporting Danielle and her family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference in their lives.

Recent Donations
Show:
The Czarnecki Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery

Austin Schwoegler
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you to have a fast and good recovery.

Sullivan Design Build
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Veronica Arndt
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dustin Loveland
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and a speedy recovery sister. Love Dustin, Melanie, Kimber, Blakley and Carlos.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Angela Bonjour
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Joni Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery.

Ally Tavernier
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Levi Michalski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Peyton Knutson
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Carolyn Schaefer
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah Gabbei
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bailey K
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers 🙏 stay strong!

Kerilyn Beaudry
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you girl!! Praying for a speedy recovery 💜

Jaylin Rezin
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Dalton Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Patrick Knoch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery 🤗

