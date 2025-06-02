Danielle's Medical Recovery Fund

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $3,130
Danielle, a devoted single mother of five, was involved in a terrible car accident last Friday May 30th. She is currently recovering in the hospital and undergoing medical treatment for her moderate to severe head injuries, including nasal reconstruction surgery. As a result of her accident, Danielle will face significant medical expenses and will need financial support to cover these costs and provide for her children.
Danielle is a selfless and caring individual who always puts others before herself. Despite her challenges, she works two jobs to provide for her family. We are coming together as a community, friends, and family to help Danielle heal and get back on her feet. Our goal is to raise $15,000 to cover some of her medical expenses and aid in providing a new vehicle for her family.
As a community, we want to support Danielle during this difficult time.
Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in her recovery and the well-being of her children. Please join us in supporting Danielle and her family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference in their lives.
Prayers for a speedy recovery
Praying for you to have a fast and good recovery.
Prayers and a speedy recovery sister. Love Dustin, Melanie, Kimber, Blakley and Carlos.
Praying for a speedy recovery.
Sending love and prayers 🙏 stay strong!
Love you girl!! Praying for a speedy recovery 💜
Wishing you a speedy recovery 🤗
