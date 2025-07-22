Help Bring Celine Ngo Tomba Home

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Celine Ngo Tomba — a gentle and compassionate soul who touched countless lives with her love, faith, and strength.

Celine passed away far from home, and her family is now facing the emotional and financial challenge of bringing her home so she can be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves.

This campaign is to raise funds for transportation of her remains, funeral arrangements, and memorial services.

Your donation — no matter the size — will bring us one step closer to honoring Celine’s memory.

Please consider donating, sharing this page, or lifting the family up in your prayers.

Thank you and God bless you.