Support Brandy's Healing Journey

Brandy & Scott Clevenger and their four kiddos continue on a prayer-filled journey to Brandy’s healing. As most of you are aware Brandy was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in November 2023. While Brandy has been living with metastatic cancer she has had to navigate two extensive emergency surgeries, monthly treatments, numerous labs, tests, and scans. God has moved mountains and continues to do so throughout this journey over the past year.

Throughout this journey, Brandy & Scott have continued to make decisions for treatment & next steps, and the Lord has led them to pursue integrative/holistic oncology treatment. Brandy has began these treatments completing 5 days of intensive infusion treatments at the Riordan Clinic in Wichita. She will continue working collectively with her team of medical professionals, including Neuroendocrine specialist in Denver, Riordan Naturopathic Oncologists, Oncology Nutritionists, her local physician and medical team at Greeley County Hospital for monthly treatments, and the local IV therapy Recovery Lounge for weekly infusions.

Most supportive/integrative therapies, even the ones that are well studied and effective, are not covered by insurance which leaves a heavy financial burden on their family. Throughout this journey they have not asked for financial assistance, but as their friends we want to help in any way we can. Most importantly, please continue to pray and believe for a total healing in Brandy’s body. That is exactly what her and Scott are believing for and trusting God is going to do! And if you can and are willing, please donate to help cover the extensive costs in these next steps of her treatment plan. Let’s show them the hands and feet of Jesus by helping provide for this financial need.

Everything raised will go directly to support Brandy and her family through treatments and also any travel costs they have had or continue to incur throughout her health journey. Every bit of support makes a meaningful difference! Your outpouring of love means so much to this family!

Other ways to give:

Venmo: brandy-clevenger-1

For a tax-deductible donation to the Clevenger Family you can donate at the Tribune Assembly of God Church giving link. https://tribuneassembly.churchcenter.com/giving

Select Clevenger Family on the drop down menu.

Follow and share this giving page for health updates from Brandy and her prayer warriors!