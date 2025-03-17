Help John & Katherine Overcome Life's Challenges

Dear friends, family, and compassionate souls,

John Samples and Katherine Reilly have been cherished members of Queen of All Saints Parish for nearly 20 years. They recently celebrated the Sacrament of Marriage, but their joy was short-lived as a series of medical and personal crises turned their lives upside down.

Katherine’s Struggles

Katherine, 56, has battled diabetes for many years, and her health has taken a severe toll. In the last four years, she’s faced broken bones, including her hip and femur, and has been diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure, requiring dialysis 3-4 times a week. Her diabetes has caused her to lose 75% of her vision, and she’s suffered multiple minor strokes. These health challenges have left her unable to work, requiring John to care for her full-time.

A Difficult Turn of Events

After John and Katherine married last September, they went on their honeymoon—a trip that quickly turned tragic. Katherine suffered a fall during the trip, resulting in a hospital stay. The fall led to complications, including a bed sore that has since developed into an open wound reaching her tailbone. John now changes her dressings daily and brings her to a wound care clinic every two weeks, where each visit costs $120.

Things worsened further when John lost his job as an Assistant Manager at McDonald's in November due to an unjust customer complaint. Since then, they’ve been living off Katherine’s disability pay, but bills have continued to pile up. On top of this, they were served with an eviction notice while they were away on their honeymoon. Although John promptly provided a check for the rent, the landlord held it and began the eviction process. By December, the park began eviction proceedings, and they’ve now been forced out, losing their mobile home in the process.

As of March 11th, John and Katherine have been displaced and locked out of their mobile home. Thanks to the incredible support of our local St. Vincent de Paul chapter, they have been provided lodging in a motel since that time. Generous parishioners and friends have helped them financially, allowing them to stay through this coming Wednesday. However, they are still in urgent need of long-term support to secure stable housing and medical care.

John’s Struggles

John, a Desert Storm Army veteran, has tried tirelessly to find work, applying to over 90 jobs and attending one interview—only to be turned down. With his job loss and ongoing medical needs for Katherine, John has started his own disability paperwork, but their situation remains dire.

How You Can Help

We are raising funds to give John and Katherine the breathing room they desperately need to get back on their feet. Your generosity will provide:

$3,000 to cover three months of rent

$720 for Katherine’s wound care for the next three months

Your donation will allow John to focus on caring for Katherine and securing the disability benefits he needs while giving them a stable place to live as Katherine heals. This is a critical time for them, and every contribution—big or small—will make a profound difference in their lives.

Please consider helping this kind, devoted couple in their time of need. Your support will offer hope when it’s needed most.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.



