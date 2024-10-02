SUPPORT COLORADO GOP MAGA OFFICERS

Our duly elected Colorado Grassroots GOP MAGA officers need your help !

Instead of being able to 100% focus on getting former President Trump elected as our 47th President as well as other down ballot Colorado Republicans they are having to divide their time and energy to fight a legal battle brought on by power hungry establishment Republicans.

These "faux" Republicans are intent on returning your state party to the status quo of being run by the "consultant class" and keeping our primaries open forever. It's all about power and money. This minority faction are so obsessed with this power grab, that with their deep pockets, they are spending tens of thousands of dollars on media, setting up another GOP headquarters, have hired high dollar attorneys and are now suing the current leadership personally to intimidate them into stepping down.

The grassroots patriots of Colorado cannot allow this to happen. Together we must rise up, yet again, to defend our voice in Colorado. We rallied and ousted their likes in 2023 and in order to show that WE THE PEOPLE are still the majority please consider helping to defer legal fees for these incredible Patriots.

LET'S ALL SOW INTO OUR MAGA LEADERSHIP, fight back and stop the establishment in their tracks ~ Dave Williams, Chairman CO GOP, Hope Scheppelman, Vice Chair CO GOP, and Anna Ferguson, Secretary CO GOP have already spent approximately 75K in legal fees and their fight is NOT over yet.

Please consider donating to keep the CO GOP leadership composed of WE THE PEOPLE !





















