SUPPORT COLORADO GOP MAGA OFFICERS

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,250
Our duly elected Colorado Grassroots GOP MAGA officers need your help !
Instead of being able to 100% focus on getting former President Trump elected as our 47th President as well as other down ballot Colorado Republicans they are having to divide their time and energy to fight a legal battle brought on by power hungry establishment Republicans.
These "faux" Republicans are intent on returning your state party to the status quo of being run by the "consultant class" and keeping our primaries open forever. It's all about power and money. This minority faction are so obsessed with this power grab, that with their deep pockets, they are spending tens of thousands of dollars on media, setting up another GOP headquarters, have hired high dollar attorneys and are now suing the current leadership personally to intimidate them into stepping down.
The grassroots patriots of Colorado cannot allow this to happen. Together we must rise up, yet again, to defend our voice in Colorado. We rallied and ousted their likes in 2023 and in order to show that WE THE PEOPLE are still the majority please consider helping to defer legal fees for these incredible Patriots.
LET'S ALL SOW INTO OUR MAGA LEADERSHIP, fight back and stop the establishment in their tracks ~ Dave Williams, Chairman CO GOP, Hope Scheppelman, Vice Chair CO GOP, and Anna Ferguson, Secretary CO GOP have already spent approximately 75K in legal fees and their fight is NOT over yet.
Please consider donating to keep the CO GOP leadership composed of WE THE PEOPLE !
Thank you for standing strong. Praying for you.
THANK YOU for standing strong in our fight to get our state and country back. We are with you! (And thank you for using GiveSendGo instead of GoFundMe.) Praying for you!
Fight! Fight! Fight!
GOD Bless America! Thank you for all you are doing to return our Colorado back to WE the PEOPLE.
Praying for Colorado and the CO GOP. We must get President Trump back and this state to return to conservative principles!
Thank you for your hard work as you fight for the good principles our country was founded on. God bless you all!
Crazy RINOS
With you all. Thank you for standing by values that were voted in.
MAGA!!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.