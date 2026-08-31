Support us for dinner🥹❤️

Hi, my name is Esther





My younger sister and I are going through a really hard time. Our parents work but their income isn’t enough to buy food for us right now.





Some days we go to bed hungry. We just need help to buy basic food like rice, beans, garri, and vegetables to get us through the next 2-3 months.





We are asking for any amount you can give. $5, $10, $20 — it all helps and goes directly to food for us.





Thank you so much for reading this and for any support. Your kindness means the world to us.

God bless you ❤️





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