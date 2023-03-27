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support to our church to build

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byUlaganathan Raji

support to our church to build

BUILDING FUND APPEAL: HELP US CONSTRUCT A PERMANENT SANCTUARY Madras Pentecostal Assembly (M.P.A) Church — Kalavakkam Branch

"Go up into the mountains and bring down timber and build my house, so that I may take pleasure in it and be honored,” says the LORD. — Haggai 1:8

OUR DEEP ROOTED HERITAGE & FAITHFUL MINISTRY

Greetings in the precious name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

The Madras Pentecostal Assembly (M.P.A) Church has a long and rich history of faithful gospel ministry, spiritual guidance, and charitable work in Tamil Nadu, dating back to 1934. For nearly a century, our organization has stood as a beacon of faith, prayer, and community service.

While our formal Trust registration was updated in 2025 (Regd. Public Religious & Charitable Trust No: 970/2025) to align with modern regulatory standards, our foundation remains rooted in decades of dedicated service to the Lord and the people of Tamil Nadu.

Our Kalavakkam branch serves a growing congregation along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor, providing a spiritual home for families, youth, and children, while actively engaging in local community welfare.

WHY WE NEED A PERMANENT CHURCH BUILDING

Over the decades, God has blessed our ministry with steady growth. However, our congregation in Kalavakkam has been worshipping in temporary and space-constrained facilities. As the local community expands, our current setup can no longer comfortably accommodate our Sunday worshipers, Sunday school children, and weekly prayer gatherings.

To secure a lasting worship space for current and future generations, we are stepping out in faith to construct a permanent, dedicated church sanctuary in Kalavakkam.

WHAT THIS BUILDING PROJECT WILL ACHIEVE

Your support towards our building fund directly contributes to:

  1. Structural Construction: Erecting a secure, permanent sanctuary to host weekly worship services, prayer meetings, and gospel conventions.
  2. Children & Youth Facilities: Creating dedicated, safe classrooms for Sunday school and youth leadership programs.
  3. Community Outreach Hub: Expanding our long-standing charitable works, including food distribution, medical support, and family aid for needy families in nearby villages.
  4. Essential Infrastructure: Installing reliable seating, audio-visual equipment, lighting, ventilation, and facilities accessible to elderly and disabled members.

HOW YOU CAN PARTNER WITH US

Building a sanctuary for God's work is a unified effort of prayer, vision, and generosity. Every contribution—no matter the size—serves as a vital building block for our permanent church home.

We humbly invite you to partner with us in three ways:

  1. Financial Contribution: Support our construction milestones through our official giving channels.
  2. Prayer Support: Pray for our pastors, construction teams, local authorities, and congregation as we build.
  3. Sharing the Vision: Share this appeal with your family, friends, fellowship groups, and overseas prayer networks who share a heart for supporting long-established ministries in India.

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." — 2 Corinthians 9:7

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and partnership in helping us build a house for God's glory in Kalavakkam. May the Lord bless you and your family abundantly!

With prayers and gratitude,

The Pastoral Team & Building Committee

Madras Pentecostal Assembly (M.P.A) Church — Kalavakkam Branch

Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu, India

Official Website: mpaministries.com

Contact / WhatsApp: +91 98414 57878

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