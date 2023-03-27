support through this difficult time

اَلسَلامُ عَلَيْكُم وَرَحْمَةُ اَللهِ وَبَرَكاتُهُ

i dont even know how to begin writing this because this is the last thing i ever imagined i’d have to say again. i’ve started and stopped so many times. it feels hard and painful to admit i can’t manage on my own anymore.





i’m 18, still in college. financial struggle has been all i’ve ever known. i learned young to stay quiet about what i needed, to go without, to feel guilty even asking for the basics. i’ve never had a safety net just learned to cope and put everyone else first.





lately everything feels like it’s crushing me. i’m struggling so much with my health this is already the 4th time this month i’ve been admitted to hospital. severe anaemia and stress have put my heart under so much strain, i blacked out in the street and was close to having a heart attack. most days i feel so weak and drained but i still force myself to keep going.





back in may so many of you showed up for me and raised £900 alhamdulillah. that money helped more than i can ever explain it cleared everything i owed, covered the food shop and all our essentials, and finally let me start eating proper meals again. for the first time in such a long while i felt some relief, and my health was slowly starting to improve too. it truly carried me through and i will never forget how much difference it made. but it ran out quicker than i thought it would, and now that it’s gone my health has started declining again and winter is coming soon and already getting cold.





i never wanted to have to ask again. i’ve put it off for weeks feeling so guilty. but i’ve reached my limit. i’m not asking for anything extra just enough for food, basic things, and to get through while i finish college and keep trying for work.





even the smallest amount means the absolute world. and if you aren’t able to help financially, please don’t feel bad at all sharing this or making dua for me is more than enough. jazā allāhu khayran. may allah bless every one of you and reward you far better than what you give.



