Support the fight for free speach

Running this page takes real time and real money.





Meta will never monetize this type of content. My time is and always will be completely voluntary. These funds will only be used for the page.





A big part of what we post involves video clips and footage. To keep everything clean and avoid takedowns, we need to properly cover copyright usage and licensing where required. That costs money.





We also want to run advertisements to spread the word and reach more people who want the truth without the filter. Boosting posts and running ads helps the content get in front of new audiences.





We’re not a big media company. This is an independent page built to share what’s actually happening and keep the conversation open.





If you value the content and want to help keep it growing, any support makes a real difference. Whether it’s $1 or more, it all helps us stay independent, cover costs, and reach more people.





Thank you for being here and for any support you can give.





— Uncensored Canadian