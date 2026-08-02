Support The Balga's Path to Financial Stability

Hi everyone, my name is Steven. I am reaching out to my community of family, friends and kind people from all walks of life because I am facing a major financial hurdle I have decided to undergo for the first time in my life and need your help to get back to stability and relief.





This all started when I decided to take out a 10-year, $20,000 HELOC loan through my financial institution to relieve my wife and I of financial debts. Mainly due to my wife having a lien on her vehicle for $12,000 which she uses to and from work. Her vehicle is a 2013 Mazda 2 Touring with 126,000+ miles on it. So far, we have invested $1000's of dollars into it maintaining it from routine maintenance and accidental vehicular repair damages. Other debts were also paid off with the loan including my own credit card debt which I closed recently to relieve another monthly payment.





With her vehicle lien paid off through the loan I took out, we ventured to seek a used vehicle with lower milage for her since the Mazda does have extremely high milage and keeping it maintained is still very costly. So far, we've ran into nothing but more loan finance recommendations to which I've declined since I have this current $20,000 loan I need to pay off which I why I am requesting assistance from any and all which would be greatly appreciated.





I continue to pay off my HELOC loan amount of $249 every month which is 100% achievable through my own personal finances though my Military Retirement and VA Compensation pay. The time frame to pay off this loan is the most concerning part which is the 10 years according the financial path based on the $249 monthly payment.





My goal here is to pay off this debt as rapidly as I can so we can move onto the next chapter which will be getting my wife another vehicle in the future. I would like to pay this $20,000 loan off as fast as I can while I am also setting aside an extra $200/per month till the end of the year for every year to reduce the debt as well. I would rather pay a monthly car payment that ensures my wife has a better conditioned and maintained vehicle with lower mileage than her current vehicle that requires constant maintainability until we can use her current vehicle as a trade in towards her new used vehicle.





I'm not asking for this $20,000 loan to be settled over night. I will maintain and continue to pay off this loan however I can and as long as it takes. If you are in a position to donate what you can whether it's $5 or $10, that's one step closer for this debt to be a relief and peace of mind for myself and my wife. Thank you for reading my story, your kindness and changing my life for the road ahead.