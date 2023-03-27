Support Sound System & Motorbike for Snatching Men

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!





I am Emmanuel Ugwaha, founder of Snatching Men From Fire Evangelistic Ministry.





God has called us to take the Gospel to villages, streets, and campuses. We preach, we pray, and we win souls for Christ.





But we are facing 2 major challenges that are limiting the work:





1. SOUND SYSTEM: During our evangelism and crusades, people cannot hear the Word of God clearly. We need a good sound system so the Gospel can go far.





2. MOTORBIKE: Our team needs to reach remote villages and areas where vehicles cannot go. A motorbike will help us move fast to snatch men from the fire.





Your seed and support will directly help us buy these tools for evangelism. Every donation brings the Gospel to one more soul.





"And He said to them, Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." Mark 16:15





Thank you for standing with us. God bless you as you give.