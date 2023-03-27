Support Snatching Men From Fire Evangelistic Minis

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!





I am Emmanuel Ugwaha, founder of Snatching Men From Fire Evangelistic Ministry.





God has called us to take the Gospel to villages, streets, and campuses. We preach, we pray, and we win souls for Christ.





But we are facing 2 major challenges:





1. SOUND SYSTEM: During our evangelism and crusades, people cannot hear the Word of God clearly. We need a good sound system.





2. MOTORBIKE: Our team needs to reach remote villages. A motorbike will help us move fast to snatch men from the fire.





Your support will help us buy these tools for evangelism. Every donation brings the Gospel to one more soul.





Mark 16:15 - "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature."





Thank you for standing with us. God bless you.