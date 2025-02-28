Supporting Sherry

I am sure I am not alone in the devastating feeling of finding out an imminently life-threatening diagnosis that literally takes the floor from under your feet. For me, it did not only feel like this, but worse. Hi, my name is Sherry. I am a 39 year old wife and mother of three children, ages: 14, 3, and 2. I lost both of my parents at a young age: my mom to breast cancer and my father, unexpectedly, due to a violent crime. At a very young age, my husband also lost his mother to cancer when he was a child, so this is doubly impacting him as well.

This journey has profoundly impacted me because I want to be here for my children and husband. My family serves as the greatest motivation to live healthily and pain-free. I know what it is to have lost severely, and I do not want that for my children.

One of many verses I have held onto through this journey is: Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Oh, I have held on to this with my might. With uncontrollable worry, tears as if they were running out of a faucet, and, at times, depression that seemed so dark, it almost felt like I would never see the light again; God had been there the whole time, holding my hand.

If I was serious about the Lord before my diagnosis, you can only imagine how much I have been drawn to him since then. He is my unbreakable best friend, confidant, and guide. This has been 1000% more difficult than my excruciating pregnancies and even harder than recovering from the two c-sections that resulted even when my body was not ready. Oh, it has been quite a journey. But God is faithful and has continued to give me the will to do what I can within my power and LIVE.

What have I done so far?

Consulted many doctors, traditional, integrative, and naturopathic.

Received treatments that have helped me in major areas

Switched completely to a clean, whole-food, and plant-based lifestyle

Found ways to reduce stress (as much as humanly possible) to reduce cortisol within my body

Drank water regularly

Spent time outdoors in the sun and fresh air.

Exercise as much as I can, even though pain limits me.

I tried to be gentle with myself to care for my mental state

Made rest a priority so that my body can heal

What's Next?

Of course, as you may imagine, everything has been costly and ongoing. However, my next phase of treatment is the most expensive as it is approximately 200 treatments over the course of three weeks. Not only can I not participate if I do not have the finances beforehand, but I also need to be away from work for three weeks, not including my travel and recovery days. I am trusting that God will compel those of you who love and care about me, and even those who do not know me, to help support me and my family as I get the treatment that I need to live.

Those who know me know that I have grown very private, probably a combination of my life experiences and then these diagnoses. My intent was never to hide or shy away, but I needed to go deeper with God while protecting my emotional and mental health as much as feasible, as I was already going through so much at home. God opened the door for me to share, and I decided to walk boldly in it. So, I am here, seeking your support.

For those of you who are willing to help, thank you, not just from the bottom of my heart but my whole entire heart. It is with your help that I may be able to go and get the unique help that I need, for such a time as this. I am humbled by the amount of well wishes and support that I have received over the past few days; it just reminds me of this verse: Galatians 6:2 – “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Thank you so much.

Where am I planning to go?

Hope 4 Cancer treatment center in Mexico: https://hope4cancer.com/. It will cost $50,000, and that will include the treatment, cost of travel, lodging, and other essentials.

Thank you ahead of time for supporting me and my family however God leads you. I cannot thank you enough. Join me on my journey to full health!

Your sister and friend in Christ,

Sherry Anderson Sharpe

------ESPAÑOL------

Estoy segura de que no soy la única que siente esa devastación al enterarse de un diagnóstico que amenaza la vida de forma inminente. Para mí, no solo se sintió así, sino incluso peor. Hola, mi nombre es Sherry. Soy una esposa de 39 años y madre de tres niños, de 14, 3 y 2 años. Perdí a ambos padres a una edad temprana: a mi mamá por cáncer de mama y a mi papá, inesperadamente, a causa de un crimen violento. A una edad muy temprana, mi esposo también perdió a su mamá por cáncer, por lo que esto lo afecta doblemente.

Este camino ha sido profundamente impactante porque, no solo tengo que vivir por mi hija y mi esposo, sino que también tengo dos niños nuevos que me necesitan a mí. Mi familia es la mayor motivación para vivir, vivir saludablemente y sin dolor. Sé lo que es haber perdido de forma severa y no quiero eso para mis hijos.

Uno de los muchos versículos a los que me he aferrado durante este proceso es: Isaías 41:10 – “Así que no temas, porque yo estoy contigo; no te desalientes, porque yo soy tu Dios. Te fortaleceré y te ayudaré; te sostendré con mi diestra justa.” He aferrado con todas mis fuerzas a estas palabras. Con una preocupación incontrolable, lágrimas que brotaban como si salieran de un grifo, y en ocasiones, con una depresión tan oscura que casi parecía que jamás volvería a ver la luz, Dios ha estado allí todo el tiempo, sosteniéndome de la mano.

Si antes de mi diagnóstico yo era seria en mi relación con el Señor, imaginen cuánto más me he acercado a Él desde entonces. Él es mi amigo inquebrantable, mi confidente y mi guía. Esto ha sido 1000% más difícil que mis extenuantes embarazos, e incluso más que recuperarme de las dos cesáreas que se realizaron a pesar de que mi cuerpo no estaba preparado. PENSÉ que esas cirugías eran lo más doloroso que había experimentado, pero ¡ay, qué equivocada estaba! Ha sido, sin duda, un viaje increíblemente arduo. Pero Dios es fiel y ha seguido dándome la voluntad de hacer lo que esté en mi poder, y de VIVIR.

Lo que he hecho hasta ahora:

Consulté a varios médicos: tradicionales, integrativos y naturópatas.

Recibí tratamientos que me han ayudado en áreas importantes.

Cambié completamente, desde el día de mi diagnóstico, a un estilo de vida basada en plantas.

Encontré maneras de reducir el estrés (todo lo humanamente posible) para bajar el cortisol en mi cuerpo.

Tomo agua regularmente.

Salgo al exterior para tener acceso a la luz natural del sol y al aire limpio.

Hago ejercicio en la medida de lo posible, aunque el dolor a veces me limita

Intento ser gentil conmigo misma para cuidar mi salud mental

He hecho del descanso una prioridad para que mi cuerpo pueda sanar.

Que sigue?

Como pueden imaginar, todo ha tenido un costo y es un proceso continuo. Pero mi próxima fase de tratamiento es la más cara, ya que se trata de aproximadamente 200 sesiones durante tres semanas. No solo no puedo participar si no cuento previamente con los recursos económicos, sino que también debo ausentarme del trabajo por tres semanas, sin contar los días de viaje y recuperación. Confío en que Dios moverá a quienes me aman y se preocupan por mí, e incluso a aquellos que no me conocen, para que me apoyen a mí y a mi familia mientras recibo el tratamiento que necesito para vivir.

Quienes me conocen saben que soy reservada, probablemente como resultado de mis experiencias de vida y, ahora, estos diagnósticos. Mi intención nunca fue esconderme ni alejarme, sino profundizar en mi relación con Dios, mientras protegía mi salud emocional y mental lo mejor posible, ya que en casa estaba pasando por tantas cosas. Dios abrió la puerta para que compartiera y decidí entrar con valentía. Así que aquí estoy, buscando su apoyo. A quienes estén dispuestos a ayudar, gracias, no solo desde lo más profundo de mi corazón, sino con todo mi ser. Con su ayuda podré acceder a la ayuda que necesito en estos tiempos. Me conmueve la cantidad de buenos deseos y apoyo que he recibido en estos días; me recuerda este versículo: Gálatas 6:2 – “Lleven los unos las cargas de los otros, y así cumplirán la ley de Cristo.”

¿A dónde planeo ir?

Al centro de tratamiento Hope 4 Cancer en México: https://hope4cancer.com/ y costará 50,000 dólares, lo cual incluye el tratamiento, el costo del viaje, alojamiento y otros elementos esenciales.

Gracias de antemano por la forma en que Dios los guíe para apoyarme a mí y a mi familia en este tiempo. No puedo agradecerles lo suficiente.

Con cariño, tu hermana y amiga en Cristo.