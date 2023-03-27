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Support Photizo.AI For Rapid Gospel Propagation

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEmmanuel Patrick

Support Photizo.AI For Rapid Gospel Propagation

Securing Kingdom Intelligence: Funding the Launch of Photizo.ai

Hi, I’m the founder and lead architect of Photizo.ai

In Greek, the word Photizo (φωτίζω) means "to illuminate, enlighten, and bring to light." We built Photizo.ai with a single, burning mission: to build the world’s premier Kingdom Intelligence Operating System—an agentic AI platform designed for secure, rapid gospel propagation. 

Standard LLMs are trained on secular data, introducing theological drift, cultural bias, and hallucinations into ministry workflows. Photizo changes this. Our platform sandboxes all operations inside a verified, corpus-grounded repository of Scripture, historical commentaries, and trusted doctrine. Every single output is DARE-validated (Doctrinal Alignment & Review Engine) before release. 

What Is Already Built

We have already successfully engineered and now at the first phases of our rollout: 

  1. The Theological Safety Net: Private, secure ministry workspaces. 
  2. Campaign Studio & Staggered Workflows: Verifiable content adapters delivering across 15+ digital channels (WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Email, and Socials). *** Currently being refactored
  3. Global Map & Transparency Ledgers: Sponsor tracking and field telemetry. 

⚙️ The Technical Pivot & Our Current Challenge

Over the last year, we architected a knowledge-graph-driven AI pipeline combining thousands of cross-referenced text nodes, historical lexicons, and concordance data. 

When our initial cloud hosting bills spiked, we didn't let the project die. We aggressively refactored our entire codebase down to serverless microservices to keep the system live minimally. We proved the concept, but running a deep theological reasoning model requires raw infrastructure power. 


To bring Photizo AI to full production scale, we must transition to a robust hybrid architecture (dedicated high-memory VPS for knowledge graphs + serverless edge for instant, global delivery). 

🎯 Why We Need $50,000 (The 6-Month Runway)

To finish this technical refactoring and protect the core engineering team from displacement, we are raising a 6-month operational runway: 

  1. Core Engineering Hub & Utilities ($15,750): Securing stable living and development facilities with uninterrupted power and high-bandwidth connectivity. This ensures our core technical team remains securely housed and 100% focused on execution. 
  2. Infrastructure & Cloud Operations ($34,250): 
  3. Dedicated high-memory VPS for knowledge graph pipelines. 
  4. LLM API token runway (Groq, Gemini, PlayAI TTS). 
  5. Secure S3 storage, vector databases, and edge distribution. 
  6. Security hardening and global public rollout. 

Pay It Forward: Sponsor a Ministry

We believe in Kingdom acceleration. For every donation tier, we will gift full enterprise platform access and automated publishing tools to an underfunded local church, community group, or front-line mission agency. If you prefer, we will allocate these sponsorships directly to high-risk fields on your behalf. 

Thank you for backing independent, mission-driven engineering. Help us illuminate the globe with uncompromised truth. 

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