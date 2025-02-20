Honoring the Life and Legacy of Peace Quarcoopome

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Peace Isibhakhomen Quarcoopome (née Aigbadon)

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Peace Isibhakhomen Quarcoopome (née Aigbadon)—a devoted servant of God, a cherished wife, and an inspiration to all who knew her. On February 19, Peace completed her earthly journey, succumbing to a long and difficult battle with cancer. She now rests in the Lord, leaving behind her beloved husband, Peter, and a grieving faith community that cherished her deeply.

A Life Devoted to Faith and Love

Peace was born into the Aigbadon family in Benin City, Nigeria, where she was raised in the fear of God. Her life was marked by an unshakable faith, deep love for people, and an unwavering commitment to ministry. In April 2019, she married the love of her life, Peter Quarcoopome, and together they embarked on a mission to share the gospel and touch lives with the love of Christ.

Their lives, however, took an unexpected turn when Peace was diagnosed with breast cancer. She faced this battle with grace, courage, and faith, believing that God’s plan for her life would be fulfilled. In May 2024. Peace and her husband Peter moved to Calgary, Canada as missionaries in May 2024. Even during chemotherapy, she remained joyful, dedicated to ministry, and a pillar of strength to those around her.

The Need for Support

The battle against cancer drained every financial resource Peter and their loved ones had. The Supernatural Nation of Jesus Christ, their small but strong faith community in NE Calgary, stood with them in prayer and support. However, as Peter now faces the overwhelming burden of funeral expenses, we are rallying together to give Peace the honorable farewell she deserves.

We are aiming to raise $45,000 to cover:

Funeral and burial costs

Memorial service arrangements

Any outstanding medical expenses from her treatment.

How You Can Support

We humbly ask for your generosity, prayers, and willingness to share this fundraiser. Every donation—no matter the size—will provide relief for Peter and honor Peace’s legacy of faith, love, and unwavering devotion to God.

Please consider donating today to help ease Peter’s burden. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world.

Thank you, and may God bless you.