Support Our Fresh Start Temporary Bridge Until Fi

Hello everyone. Our family recently took a big leap of faith and relocated to San Antonio, Texas, for a fresh start and a bright future for our two young children.

It has been an incredible journey so far. I recently graduated from college and was blessed to secure a great new job here in the city. We are already settling in and absolutely loving our new community. As a loving Christian family, service and helping others have always been at the heart of how we live, so opening up to ask for support ourselves is a humble step for us.

Because moving across state lines with a family comes with many upfront costs, we are facing a brief gap between our initial relocation expenses and when regular paychecks fully roll in. We are setting up this fundraiser solely to help bridge the short-term gap for our upcoming rent payment.

This is a temporary hurdle on an otherwise exciting new path. Any contribution no matter the size or even just sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers means the world to us. Every dollar raised will go directly toward keeping a safe and stable roof over our children's heads while our new income stream stabilizes.

Thank you so much for your generosity, prayers, and support as we build this new chapter!

God bless.



