Support needed to rebuild after ceiling collapse

On Tuesday, 8/26/26, our ceiling in our dining room caved in from a leak we found. It was a hot water pipe from a company that is under a class action lawsuit. We are already on a tight budget due to being down to one income. And we now have to come up with $2,600 to pay for our deductible to get the room rebuilt. If anyone can help us achieve this so we can try and get our life back to normal during this tough time.