Support Naija 1st — Giving Back to the Community

Support Naija 1st — Giving Back, Empowering Young Lives, Telling Their Stories

Our Mission

At Naija 1st, we believe that every child deserves an opportunity to dream, learn, play, and develop their talents—regardless of where they come from or the circumstances surrounding them.

Our commitment goes beyond sports reporting and media. We believe that as a brand deeply connected to Nigerian communities, we have a responsibility to give back and contribute to the development of the next generation.

This belief is the foundation of the Naija 1st CSR Program, an initiative focused on supporting children and young people in underserved communities through sports, education, community engagement, and storytelling.

We are launching the Support Naija 1st Fundraising Campaign to help us turn this vision into practical action.

⚽ Why We Are Doing This

Across many communities, there are children with incredible talent, ambition, and dreams of becoming footballers, athletes, creatives, professionals, and leaders.

Unfortunately, talent alone is not always enough.

For some children, something as basic as a pair of football boots, a football jersey, sports equipment, school supplies, books, or other educational materials can be difficult to afford.

We have seen firsthand how passionate young people can be about sports despite having limited resources. Some play football barefoot or with worn-out boots. Others participate in sporting activities without proper kits or equipment.

At the same time, many of these children have powerful stories that deserve to be heard.

Their struggles, dreams, talents, families, communities, and journeys are stories that can inspire other young people across Nigeria and around the world.

Naija 1st wants to help provide the resources while also using our media platform to tell those stories.

🏆 What We Want to Achieve

Through the Naija 1st CSR Program, we want to organize community-based sporting activities and outreach programs that create memorable and meaningful experiences for children.

The funds raised will support activities such as:

1. Community Sports Events

We plan to organize football tournaments, sports activities, talent discovery programs, and community sporting events where children can come together, compete, have fun, and showcase their abilities.

These events will also create opportunities for young talents to gain visibility and potentially connect with coaches, academies, scouts, and other stakeholders in sports.

2. Football Boots & Sporting Kits

One of our major goals is to provide basic sporting equipment to children who cannot afford them.

Funds will help us purchase and distribute:

Football boots Jerseys Shorts Socks Footballs Training equipment Goalkeeping equipment Other essential sporting materials

A football boot may seem like a small thing to many people, but to a child who dreams of becoming a professional footballer, it can represent opportunity, confidence, and hope.

3. Educational Support

Our commitment does not stop at sports.

We also want to support children's education by providing materials that can help them learn and develop.

Depending on the needs of each community, this may include:

Exercise books Writing materials School bags Educational books Learning resources Other essential educational supplies

We believe that education and sports can work together to help young people build a better future.

🎥 4. Telling the Stories of Our Communities

This is an important part of what makes the Naija 1st CSR Program different.

We don't just want to give out equipment and leave.

We want to tell the stories.

There are young people in communities across Nigeria with incredible stories of determination, resilience, talent, and hope.

Through photography, documentary filmmaking, interviews, and digital storytelling, Naija 1st will document these experiences and showcase them to a wider audience.

We want the world to see the child behind the football jersey.

We want people to hear their dreams.

We want to document the communities where they come from.

We want to highlight their challenges while also celebrating their potential.

And most importantly, we want their stories to be told with dignity and authenticity.

📸 5. Investing in Production Equipment

To properly document these stories, we also need the right production equipment.

Part of the funds raised will contribute toward acquiring and maintaining essential photography, videography, audio, lighting, and production equipment required to cover our CSR activities and produce quality content.

This equipment will help us create:

Community documentaries Interviews Sports photography Social media content Community impact stories Promotional and awareness campaigns

The equipment will not only support one event. It will help Naija 1st continue documenting community stories and creating meaningful content for future CSR initiatives.

❤️ Your Donation Can Make a Difference

You don't have to donate a huge amount to make an impact.

Every contribution matters.

A donation could help provide a pair of football boots.

Another could help purchase educational materials.

Another could contribute to organizing a community football tournament.

Another could help us produce a documentary that tells the story of a young person whose talent might otherwise go unnoticed.

When many people contribute what they can, small donations can become a significant impact.

🌍 We Need Your Support

We are calling on:

Nigerians in Nigeria 🇳🇬

Nigerians in the Diaspora 🌍

Sports lovers ⚽

Athletes 🏃

Businesses & Organizations 🤝

Creatives 🎥

Philanthropists ❤️

Community leaders

And everyone who believes in giving young people an opportunity.

Your support can help us reach more communities and create more opportunities for children.

You can support the campaign financially, partner with us, donate sporting equipment, provide educational materials, sponsor an event, or help us spread the word.

🤝 This Is More Than a Fundraising Campaign

This is a community movement.

We want to build a culture where successful individuals, businesses, organizations, creatives, athletes, and community members remember the communities that helped shape them.

We believe that giving back should not only happen when we have everything.

We can start with whatever we have.

At Naija 1st, we want to use our platform, our media experience, our creativity, and our network to contribute positively to the communities around us.

Our goal is simple:

Give Back. Create Opportunities. Empower Young People. Tell Their Stories.

🙏 Be Part of the Story

When you support this campaign, you are not simply donating money.

You are helping a child step onto a football pitch with confidence.

You are helping a young person receive educational materials.

You are helping create a community sporting experience.

You are helping discover and promote young talent.

You are helping document stories that deserve to be seen and heard.

And you are helping Naija 1st build a sustainable CSR initiative that can continue reaching more communities across Nigeria.

Every contribution brings us one step closer to our goal.

Join us.

Support the Naija 1st CSR Program.

Help us give back to the community.

Help us create opportunities.

Help us tell the unique stories of our children.

Naija 1st — For the Community. For the Children. For Nigeria. 🇳🇬❤️

Donate. Share. Partner. Support.

Together, we can make a difference.