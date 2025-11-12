Support My Son's Band Journey This Season

My son is a saxophone player in his aftercare's community marching band, and he also plays the cymbals during Drumline competitions. I'm raising funds to help support his band journey this season.





The funds will cover band trips including college touring, drumline competitions, and band performances. They'll also help with any band uniforms needed and other band expenses that may arise throughout the season.





Your support would mean so much to him as he pursues his passion for music and grows as a musician with his band community. Thank you for standing with us.