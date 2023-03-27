Support my Myshaylabeads

“I'm raising2 million naira to grow my small bead business. I make and sell beautiful, handmade bead accessories, and I'm working hard to build the business into a stable source of income. The funds will help me buy more beads and materials, increase my stock, improve my packaging and branding, and reach more customers through marketing. Having this support would help me grow the business and become more financially independent. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me. Thank you for supporting my journey and helping me build something of my own."