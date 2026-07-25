Support My Internship in Madrid

Hello, my name is Maria Ines, and I am a senior at California State University, Long Beach.

I have been given the opportunity to complete an international internship in Madrid, Spain—an experience that represents much more than an internship. It is a unique opportunity for both my personal and professional growth.

As a marketing student, I believe that marketing is about more than promoting products or services. It is about connecting people, ideas, and cultures. Living and working in Madrid will allow me to learn from an international environment, strengthen my creativity, expand my global perspective, and build meaningful connections with professionals from around the world.

Unfortunately, the cost of traveling and living abroad is more than I can afford on my own. I am raising $8,000 to help cover essential expenses such as airfare, housing, local transportation, meals, insurance, and other internship-related costs.

Throughout my education, I have worked hard to reach this point, and this opportunity represents a major step toward achieving my career goals. I hope to return with new knowledge, international experience, and valuable relationships that will help me grow as both a professional and a person.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to making this dream possible. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for believing in my future.



