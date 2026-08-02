Support My Food Export Business





Hello everyone,

My name is Mosunmola, and I am raising funds to grow my business, Amok's Agro Food. My goal is to expand the supply and export of quality Nigerian agricultural products such as palm oil, beans, smoked catfish, and other food products.

I am seeking financial support to purchase more inventory, improve packaging, and meet customer demand. Your donation will help me build a sustainable business that creates income, supports local farmers, and provides quality food products to more customers.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a lot.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support. May God bless you.