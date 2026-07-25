Support my final year of studies

Hello, my name is Yayou and I am a student in Senegal. I am currently in my final year of a Bachelor’s degree in Financial Engineering.

I have always worked hard to continue my studies and I have personally contributed to paying my school fees. Unfortunately, I am now facing financial difficulties and I need help to pay the remaining fees and complete my degree.

Finishing my studies would allow me to graduate, build my career and create a better future for myself. Any support, even a small donation or sharing my story, would mean a lot to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can provide.



