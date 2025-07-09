Support My dream MBA/Executive at Quantic School

Dear Friends and Supporters,





My name is Mohamed, and I am thrilled to share that I have been accepted into the Executive MBA program at Quantic School of Business and Technology. This degree is a crucial milestone for my professional growth and leadership journey.





However, I am currently facing a critical time constraint: I have less than 10 days to settle the tuition fees and secure my enrollment spot.





As a father supporting my wife and a growing child in Egypt, managing family stability alongside professional development requires very careful decision-making. Over the past few years, our local currency (EGP) has devalued dramatically—from 15 EGP/USD to over 50 EGP/USD—while my income remains entirely in local currency.





Because of this severe currency volatility and our increasing household expenses, taking on long-term installment debts in USD is too high a financial risk for my family's security. To solve this, I tried every possible solution—I even negotiated with the admissions team and offered to sell part of my personal assets (my small family car) to make a partial payment and split the rest. Unfortunately, the institution strictly required the payment upfront without flexibility.





Despite these hurdles, I am fully dedicated to this goal. I have managed to scrape together $500 from my personal savings—which, under Egypt's current economic conditions, is a massive commitment and the absolute maximum I can provide without compromising my family's basic needs.





I am raising the remaining $2,000 to cover the rest of the tuition upfront before the 10-day deadline expires.





Why your support matters:

Completing my Executive MBA at Quantic will significantly enhance my expertise in business development, unlock better career opportunities, and help me build a secure and stable future for my child.





How you can help:

• Any contribution—$10, $25, or $50—brings me one step closer to finalizing my enrollment.

• Sharing this campaign with your network during these few remaining days means the world to me.





100% of all funds raised will go directly to settling my Quantic tuition payment.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, trust, and support!





Warm regards,

Mohamed