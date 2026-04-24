Support My Daughters’ Education ❤️

Hello, my name is Elvira, and I am a mother of three wonderful daughters. I am currently working temporarily outside of Mexico because I want to support my family and provide better opportunities for my girls.

Right now, several school-related expenses have come up at the same time. Since I receive my salary only once a month, it has been difficult for me to cover everything before my next paycheck. My husband also works hard to support our family, and I don’t want all of the financial responsibility to fall on him.

I created this fundraiser to ask for a little support with my daughters’ school expenses during this difficult month. I am not looking for someone to solve all of our financial problems; I simply need some temporary help to get through these expenses until I receive my next salary.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will go toward my daughters’ educational needs and would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be a wonderful way to help us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. ❤️



