Support Mr. Benitez's Community Construction Work

Mr. Benitez gives his construction expertise to our community for free. He helps with painting, drywall, roofing, and so much more, all at no cost to those he serves.





To keep this work going, he needs tools and parts. I'm asking the community and friends to help make that possible. Your donation will go toward the supplies Mr. Benitez needs to continue showing up for us.





Thank you for standing with Mr. Benitez and our community. Stay blessed.