Support MIK INTEGRATED SERVICES

MIK INTEGRATED SERVICES is a growing Nigerian business focused on providing reliable solutions in Safety, Security and Automation.





Our services include security installations, CCTV and surveillance systems, access control, automatic gates and doors, and other smart security and automation solutions designed to protect homes, businesses and properties.





We are raising funds to expand our operations, acquire essential tools and equipment, improve our service delivery, and reach more customers who need dependable safety, security and automation solutions.





Your support will help us build a stronger and more sustainable business, create opportunities, serve our community better, and continue providing quality security and automation solutions.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, businesses and your social network will also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for believing in MIK INTEGRATED SERVICES and supporting our vision of creating safer, more secure and smarter spaces.





MIK INTEGRATED SERVICES

Safety • Security • Automation