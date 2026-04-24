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Urgent Help Needed To Prevent Eviction

Monthly Goal$8,000 USD
Total Raised$6,180 USD
Raised this month$6,175 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Bernard Germino

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Bernard Germino

Urgent Help Needed To Prevent Eviction

For almost two years, our family has been living through the hardest season of our lives. We have cried, prayed, and done everything possible to keep my mother, Maribelle, safe as she fights throat cancer.


Her diagnosis led to surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays, and complications that changed her life forever.


Cancer took her ability to speak.

It took her ability to work.

It left her unable to care for herself.


Today she struggles to breathe, swallow, and move. She depends on a trach and full‑time daily care, yet she continues to fight with strength and faith every single day.


Now we are facing an emergency we cannot escape.


We have received a notice to vacate.

We are behind on rent.

We are at real risk of losing our home while my mother is still recovering.


Her life depends on stable housing, medical care, and daily support. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot carry this alone.


Your support helps provide:


- long‑term medical care

- cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures

- home health assistance

- medical equipment and supplies

- transportation for appointments and emergencies

- urgent housing stability

- therapy and rehabilitation

- daily care and monitoring


If you feel led to help, your kindness — whether through prayer, sharing, or giving — makes a real difference. Every gift, small or large, helps us fight eviction and secure a safe place for my mother to continue her healing journey.


For those who prefer, my father also created a fundraiser for my mother under his name, Bernardo Germino, titled “Keep Maribelle Safe Through Her Cancer Recovery.” Whatever support we receive from both fundraisers will go directly toward paying our overdue rent and keeping our family housed during this crisis.


From our family to yours, thank you for caring, for supporting us, and for standing with us. May God bless you for every act of love.


#Emergency #CommunitySupport #Urgent #GiveSendGo

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