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Support Kim's Journey

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichele Robinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Loren Mittermeier

Support Kim's Journey

Support Kim’s Journey with Follicular Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Hi, my name is Kim Robinson, and I’m reaching out because I need your help on a journey I never expected to take. Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with Follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymph nodes. My case requires an intensive, highly demanding treatment schedule. Every single week is filled with multiple doctor visits, hospital infusions, and immunotherapy subcutaneous shots in my stomach. Because of the complexity of my regimen, each cycle also requires an overnight hospital stay for close observation. Right now, I am dealing with unbearable pain and profound weakness. It is incredibly difficult to navigate, and more than anything, I want to focus on fighting this cancer without feeling like a heavy burden to my family.The physical, emotional, and financial weight has been heavier than I ever imagined. Between constant medical and bills, heavy travel costs, meals on the road during my many weekly appointments, and lodging or travel expenses tied to my overnight hospitalizations, the costs are piling up rapidly. Insurance covers some of it, but the out-of-pocket expenses and lost income are creating a severe strain for us.I’m launching this fundraiser to help cover: Medical bills and treatment costs: Copays for my weekly infusions, stomach injections, and ongoing hospital observation stays.Travel, meals, and lodging: Covering the frequent weekly trips, meals on the road, and expenses associated with overnight hospital stays.Basic living expenses: Helping take the financial pressure off my family so I can rest and focus entirely on healing. Every single dollar makes a difference—it means one less bill to stress about and one more day I can put my remaining energy into recovery. I am so grateful for the love, prayers, and support I’ve already received. Asking for help is not easy, but I know I cannot walk this path alone.If you are able to give, share this page with others, or keep me in your thoughts, it would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me.

With hope and gratitude,

Kim XoXo

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